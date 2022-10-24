Portion of Street to Close Temporarily Near Downtown Sioux Falls

A portion of one of the streets near what used to be considered 'the loop' in Sioux Falls is closing temporarily.

Beginning Tuesday (October 25) the City of Sioux Falls South Spring Avenue will be closed south of 11th Street.

Spring Avenue Construction

The closure will allow First Rate Excavate to replace a failing sewer line.

The work is expected to take one week to complete.

