Presidents Bowl Matchups Set for Saturday in Sioux Falls

On Saturday afternoon and evening, area High School Football fans will be treated to the yearly Presidents Bowl matchups at Howard Wood Field right here in Sioux Falls.

This season, the kickoff times are 3:00 and 6:00 in the afternoon, and we've got a pair of great matchups on tap.

It's the 33rd annual Presidents Bowl here in Sioux Falls, a must-see event every single season.

Here is a little bit more about the matchups that are on the way Saturday:

Game 1 - Saturday @ 3:00

Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-0) @ Sioux Falls Washington (0-2)

Jefferson (2-0) - Wins over Watertown & Roosevelt. 39.5 PPG, 7 PPGa

Washington (0-2) - Losses to Harrisburg @ Brandon Valley. 7 PPG, 30.5 PPGa

Game 2 - Saturday @ 6:00

Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-0) @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-1)

Lincoln (2-0) - Wins over O'Gorman & RC Stevens. 45.5 PPG, 13 PPGa

Roosevelt (1-1) - Won vs. RC Central, Loss @ Jefferson. 14 PPG, 30 PPGa

Don't miss any of the action this Saturday afternoon and evening from Howard Wood Field! For more information on the Presidents Bowl games, check out the official site here.

Sources: PresidentsBowl.org and GoBound SD

