Punches Thrown After Iowa High School Basketball Game (VIDEO)

As a Iowa high school basketball game concluded and as players made their way through the handshake line, complete chaos broke out.

One player from Carlisle High School punched another player from Nevada High School, once in the gut and once in the face.

The second punch caused the Nevada player to go unconscious and he was treated at a local medical facility for his injuries.

The player has now been charged with a Class C Felony after the police investigated the incident.

Iowa News personality Keith Murphy shared the police report with the details on the investigation.

Nevada won the game before the altercation and is now 1-0 while Carlisle fell to 0-2.

