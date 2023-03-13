RAGBRAI 50 Route Announced For Ride Across Iowa
An official announcement on Ragbrai 50 has been made on the organization's website and social pages, including a full route release which you can see below.
There are 30 different communities across the state that will host riders as they pass through various meeting towns. This year’s pass-through towns are a mixture of small and large communities that have hosted riders successfully over the past fifty years.
Take a look at this years week of riding:
Day 1: Sunday, July 23 Sioux City to Storm Lake
- Theme Day: Mile of Silence & Throwback Jersey Day
- Mileage: 77 miles
- Elevation: 3,504 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Kingsley
- WASHTA – MEETING TOWN
- Quimby
Day 2: Monday, July 24 Storm Lake to Carroll
- Theme Day: “I RIDE 4” Day; Riders raising money for charities should wear jerseys promoting their causes on this new theme day
- Mileage: 62 miles
- Elevation: 1,818 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Early
- LAKE VIEW – MEETING TOWN
- Breda
- Mt. Carmel
Day 3: Tuesday, July 25 Carroll to Ames
- Theme Day: RAGBRAI Jersey Day
- Mileage: 83 miles
- Elevation: 1,479 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Glidden
- Jefferson
- RIPPEY – MEETING TOWN
- Luther
Day 4: Wednesday, July 26 Ames to Des Moines
- Theme Day: Guinness Book of World Records
- Mileage: 50 miles
- Elevation: 1,216 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS:
- Slater
- Madrid
- Polk City
- ANKENY – MEETING TOWN
Day 5: Thursday, July 27 Des Moines to Tama-Toledo
- Theme Day: Military Appreciation Day
- Mileage: 82 miles
- Elevation: 3,652 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Altoona
- Mitchellville
- Colfax
- NEWTON – MEETING TOWN
- Kellogg
- Grinnell
Day 6: Friday, July 28 Tama-Toledo to Coralville
- Theme Day: College Jersey Day
- Mileage: 82 miles
- Elevation: 3,303 ft.
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Chelsea
- Belle Plaine
- MARENGO – MEETING TOWN
- Amana
- Oxford
Day 7: Saturday, July 29 Coralville to Davenport
- Theme Day: Tire Dip
- Mileage: 66 miles
- Elevation: 1,604 ft
PASS THRU TOWNS
- Iowa City
- West Liberty
- MUSCATINE – MEETING TOWN
- Montpelier
- Buffalo
Riders can still register until May 15th, or they can register at the RAGBRAI Bike Expo in Sioux City on July 22nd, the day before the ride across Iowa begins. More general information can be found here, with basic prices to attend/partake below.
Weeklong Rider Registration Price Schedule:
- Standard Registration: $225 (March 1st, 2023- April 14th, 2023)
- Late Registration: $250 (April 15th, 2023- Registration close on May 15th, 2023)
- EXPO Day only registration: $300 (July 22nd, 2023)
Day Passes Registration Price Schedule:
- Standard Registration: $50 (March 1st, 2023- April 14th, 2023)
- Late Registration: $60 (April 15th, 2023- Registration close on May 15th, 2023)
- Event Registration: $70 (July 22nd – July 29th, 2023)