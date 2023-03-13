RAGBRAI 50 Route Announced For Ride Across Iowa

An official announcement on Ragbrai 50 has been made on the organization's website and social pages, including a full route release which you can see below.

There are 30 different communities across the state that will host riders as they pass through various meeting towns. This year’s pass-through towns are a mixture of small and large communities that have hosted riders successfully over the past fifty years.

Take a look at this years week of riding:

Day 1: Sunday, July 23 Sioux City to Storm Lake

Theme Day: Mile of Silence & Throwback Jersey Day

Mileage: 77 miles

Elevation: 3,504 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS

Kingsley

WASHTA – MEETING TOWN

Quimby

Day 2: Monday, July 24 Storm Lake to Carroll

Theme Day: “I RIDE 4” Day; Riders raising money for charities should wear jerseys promoting their causes on this new theme day

Mileage: 62 miles

Elevation: 1,818 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS

Early

LAKE VIEW – MEETING TOWN

Breda

Mt. Carmel

Bike Race Credit: iStock loading...

Day 3: Tuesday, July 25 Carroll to Ames

Theme Day: RAGBRAI Jersey Day

Mileage: 83 miles

Elevation: 1,479 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS

Glidden

Jefferson

RIPPEY – MEETING TOWN

Luther

Day 4: Wednesday, July 26 Ames to Des Moines

Theme Day: Guinness Book of World Records

Mileage: 50 miles

Elevation: 1,216 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS:

Slater

Madrid

Polk City

ANKENY – MEETING TOWN

Photo Credits: Lofilolo, Getty Stock (cyclist) + Cedar Rapids, Think Stock (Iowa sign) Photo Credits: Lofilolo, Getty Stock, Think Stock (Iowa sign) loading...

Day 5: Thursday, July 27 Des Moines to Tama-Toledo

Theme Day: Military Appreciation Day

Mileage: 82 miles

Elevation: 3,652 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS

Altoona

Mitchellville

Colfax

NEWTON – MEETING TOWN

Kellogg

Grinnell

Get our free mobile app

Day 6: Friday, July 28 Tama-Toledo to Coralville

Theme Day: College Jersey Day

Mileage: 82 miles

Elevation: 3,303 ft.

PASS THRU TOWNS

Chelsea

Belle Plaine

MARENGO – MEETING TOWN

Amana

Oxford

Day 7: Saturday, July 29 Coralville to Davenport

Theme Day: Tire Dip

Mileage: 66 miles

Elevation: 1,604 ft

PASS THRU TOWNS

Iowa City

West Liberty

MUSCATINE – MEETING TOWN

Montpelier

Buffalo

Credit: Ragbrai Credit: Ragbrai Route across state of Iowa for Ragbrai 50 loading...

Riders can still register until May 15th, or they can register at the RAGBRAI Bike Expo in Sioux City on July 22nd, the day before the ride across Iowa begins. More general information can be found here, with basic prices to attend/partake below.

Weeklong Rider Registration Price Schedule:

Standard Registration: $225 (March 1st, 2023- April 14th, 2023)

Late Registration: $250 (April 15th, 2023- Registration close on May 15th, 2023)

EXPO Day only registration: $300 (July 22nd, 2023)

Day Passes Registration Price Schedule:

Standard Registration: $50 (March 1st, 2023- April 14th, 2023)

Late Registration: $60 (April 15th, 2023- Registration close on May 15th, 2023)

Event Registration: $70 (July 22nd – July 29th, 2023)