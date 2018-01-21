Rashaan Salaam’s Heisman Sells for Record Money

Unfortunately we lost Rashaan Salaam way to early, but his Heisman Trophy is going to help out a lot of people for a long time to come.

His Heisman Trophy was auctioned off and it went for a record $399,608.00.

That money will now be donated to CTE research which many believe contirbuted to his suicide.

Salaam committed suicide back in December of 2016 and two years prior to that, he sold his Hesiman Trophy to a memorabilia dealer who resold it to a real estate agent in Denver.

That real estate agent then in turn resold the trophy and will help aid CTE research with the latest sale.