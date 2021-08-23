Raymond Calais Suffers Foot Fracture, To Undergo Surgery

I watched some of the Los Angeles Rams versus Las Vegas Raiders preseason game on Saturday night.

My reason wasn't that I root for either team, but for a couple of former Ragin' Cajun teammates who were playing against one another.

Second-year Rams running back and return man Raymond Calais and undrafted rookie running back Trey Ragas once shared a backfield at Louisiana.

Both have had great training camps and standout performances this preseason.

Unfortunately, Saturday night marked the end of the preseason, and likely the 2021 season, for Calais.

Calais, a native of Breaux Bridge who prepped at Cecilia high, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 7th round of the 2020 draft.

He signed with the Bucs practice squad but was quickly scooped up by the Rams last season, who signed him to their active roster.

Prior to Saturday's injury, Calais was positioned to be the top return man for L.A. this season.

Ragas signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May.

He has stood it in both preseason games, scoring a touchdown in each for the Raiders.

