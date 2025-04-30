Walter Payton Winner, LV Raiders Pick Mellott to Play WR in NFL

Tommy Mellott ascended the throne as the premier player in all of FCS college football last season, guiding his Montana State Bobcats to the FCS Title Game, and winning the Walter Payton Award for his efforts.

The Bobcats Quarterback likely would have loved to remain a signal caller at the next level, but he is evolving as part of his draft process and future in football.

According to ProFootballTalk, Mellott will attempt to switch positions to wide receiver in the NFL:

Tommy Mellott started 41 games at quarterback at Montana State, but when the Raiders drafted him in the sixth round, they announced that he would play wide receiver. Mellott says he just wants to do whatever he has to do to make an NFL roster. “My entire career at quarterback has been a do-it-all individual as well,” Mellott said. That’s what I’m going to be about when I get down to Las Vegas. Just be a do-it-all kind of guy, who’s going to perfect his craft, whatever is expected of me, do that and more. I’m excited to give everything I’ve got and go help the Raiders.”

I wouldn't bet against him. In four years at Montana State, Mellott finished with over 2,800 rushing yards, 4,700 passing yards and 78 total touchdowns. He was the Bobcats first ever Walter Payton Award winner last season.

At OurLads.com, Mellott is currently listed as a second-string receiver, and also second-string punt and kick returner already:

In addition to Mellott being drafted in Vegas, FCS National Champion Cam Miller of the North Dakota State Bison was also selected by the Raiders. Miller, who's Bison defeated Mellott's Bobcats in last year's title game, is currently listed as QB3 on the Raiders roster.

Sources: OurLads.com, MSU Bobcats and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

