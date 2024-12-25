Records and What&#8217;s Ahead for Area South Dakota CBB Programs

Records and What’s Ahead for Area South Dakota CBB Programs

The 2024 portion of the season has just about come to a close for all of our South Dakota-based College Basketball programs.

Here's a look at how the programs have fared, and what's immediately ahead as we approach the New Year for our area Men's and Women's programs.

First, let's take a look at the programs right here in the Sioux Empire.

Women's Basketball

Augustana Vikings - 1-11 overall, 0-7 conference - Next up: Tues, Dec 31 vs. Mt. Marty

Sioux Falls Cougars - 6-8 overall, 2-5 conference- Next up: Sat, Jan 4th @ Crookston

South Dakota Coyotes - 6-8 overall, 0-0 conference - Next up: Thur, Jan 2nd @ Denver

SDSU Jackrabbits - 10-3 overall, 0-0 conference - Next up: Thur, Jan 2nd @ ORU

 

Men's Basketball

Augustana Vikings - 5-8 overall, 2-5 conference - Next up: Fri, Jan 3rd @ St. Cloud

Sioux Falls Cougars - 6-7 overall, 2-5 conference - Next up: Sat, Jan 4th @ Crookston

South Dakota Coyotes - 9-6 overall, 0-0 conference - Next up: Thur, Jan 2nd @ UMKC

SDSU Jackrabbits - 9-5 overall, 0-0 conference - Next up: Sun, Dec 29th @ Alabama

 

That's the cliff notes for our area basketball programs as there's just a few games left before the New Year. As always, visit the official sites below for tickets and information on your favorite local college basketball programs here in South Dakota.

Sources: Go YotesGoJacksGoAugie.com and USF Cougars

