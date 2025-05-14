Report: Packers Dealing with Early Holdout on Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers currently have a wealth of offensive linemen, and not enough starting positions to please everyone.

After acquiring veteran Guard Aaron Banks in free agency this offseason, many questioned what the shuffle along the line would look like in Green Bay.

We immediately got reports that veteran Guard Elgton Jenkins would kick inside and take over the position vacated by the departure of Josh Myers.

While that still very much appears to be the plan, Jenkins apparently is looking to reimagine his contract situation and future pay with the organization before officially playing ball.

Per ESPN.com:

Elgton Jenkins doesn't necessarily have a problem with moving to center full time, but sources say the two-time Pro Bowl left guard would like the Green Bay Packers to make it more financially stable for him to do so. That's the reason he has so far stayed away from the offseason workouts, multiple sources told ESPN. Jenkins has two years left on a four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in December of 2022. It was designed to pay him as if he were staying at guard while also remaining competitive if he moved to the higher-priced tackle position. The average of $17 million would make him among the highest-paid centers in the league. The problem, however, is that centers typically make far less than the highest-paid guards or tackles, so Jenkins' concerns are tied to future earnings, which could be significantly lower as a center. He is under contract through the 2026 season and is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million in 2026, when he will be 30 years old. The Packers almost never adjust contracts with more than one year remaining. Perhaps a compromise would be to guarantee some of the remainder of the $32.8 million remaining on the deal. The only thing guaranteed was his initial signing bonus of $24 million.

This is the second time this week that the Packers have been involved with a quasi-disgruntled player on the roster.

Earlier this week Adam Schefter reported that the Packers early picks of wide receivers in the NFL Draft may have ruffled some feathers on the roster:

