Road Closures Coming for Sioux Falls’ 4th of July Celebration

Getting around downtown Sioux Falls will be a bit more difficult than usual during the city's annual Independence Day Celebration.

Several streets will be closed temporarily Monday (July 4) for the 4th of July Parade.

The closures will begin prior to the beginning of the parade, which starts at 10:00 AM.

At 8:15 AM, several blocks of First Avenue, 12th Street, and 13th Street will close for parade staging.

Phillips Avenue will close at 9:40 AM as will all east/west streets along the parade route, from 13th Street to Falls Par.

The streets will reopen at the conclusion of the parade, at approximately 11:00 AM.

Drivers attempting to travel through Sioux Falls during that time are advised to use 14th Street.

The city is also advising that between 10:15 and 11:00 AM, the parking lots at Falls Park will not be accessible, since the parade route will force the closure of Falls Park Drive at Weber Avenue. If you're planning on parking at Falls Park you will need to arrive before 10:00 AM.

ADA parking will be available at the City parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue.

People movers will be available between 9:30 AM and noon, on the west side of Falls Park along Phillips Avenue.

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION SCHEDULE

7:30 AM: Fun/Run Walk Check-In for registered participants near Falls Overlook Café.

8:00 AM: Fun Run/Walk Begins near Falls Overlook Café.

10:00 AM: 4th of July Parade begins at 13th Street and will travel north down Phillips Avenue to Falls Park.

11:00 AM: Independence Day Picnic with a free lunch (all-beef hot dog, chips, and water) will be served for the first 3,000 people on the north side of Falls Park.

11:00 AM: Sioux Falls Municipal Band will perform a concert on the north side of Falls Park.

12:00 PM: Mogen’s Heroes will perform near the Falls Park Visitor Information Center.

