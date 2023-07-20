LACE-UP! Last Running Events For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Get our free mobile app

With summer winding down, let's try and schedule-in another race or two. Keeping on the move, not passing up any opportunity to be outdoors.

Here is your updated list of 5 & 10 K's, marathons, and other running events close to you.

Races that are charity events, qualifying runs, trail races, fun runs, or the bigger marathons are attracting thousands of entrants each year.

For 2023 you'll find South Dakota running events here, along with a few in Minnesota and Iowa. Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.

July 22

Oakwood Lakes Trail Run - Oakwood State Park

Race for Tumor Awareness - Memorial Park, Huron

Rapid City Half Marathon - Rapid City

July 29

Crofton's Dam Race - Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area

Tuthill Trail Race - Tuthill Park, Sioux Falls

Haven Half - Rapid City

August 5

Siouxland Community Health 5K - Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, McCook Lake

August 12

605 Trail Race & Festival- Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls

August 27

Sioux Falls Marathon - Howard Wood Field

Boston Qualifying Race

September 16

Big Sioux Rec Trail Races - Big Sioux Recreation Area, Brandon

October 14

Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

October 21

Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota

October 28

Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton

I know for sure that this isn't all the running events here in South Dakota. But, a great list nevertheless. Plus, a few in Minnesota and Iowa.