LACE-UP! Last Running Events For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
With summer winding down, let's try and schedule-in another race or two. Keeping on the move, not passing up any opportunity to be outdoors.
Here is your updated list of 5 & 10 K's, marathons, and other running events close to you.
Races that are charity events, qualifying runs, trail races, fun runs, or the bigger marathons are attracting thousands of entrants each year.
For 2023 you'll find South Dakota running events here, along with a few in Minnesota and Iowa. Scan the list and start planning the rest of the year. The dates and starting locations are below.
July 22
Oakwood Lakes Trail Run - Oakwood State Park
Race for Tumor Awareness - Memorial Park, Huron
Rapid City Half Marathon - Rapid City
July 29
Crofton's Dam Race - Lewis & Clark Lake State Recreation Area
Tuthill Trail Race - Tuthill Park, Sioux Falls
Haven Half - Rapid City
August 5
Siouxland Community Health 5K - Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, McCook Lake
August 12
605 Trail Race & Festival- Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls
August 27
Sioux Falls Marathon - Howard Wood Field
Boston Qualifying Race
September 16
Big Sioux Rec Trail Races - Big Sioux Recreation Area, Brandon
October 14
Newton Hills Trail Races - Newton Hills State Park, Canton
October 21
Mankato Marathon - Mankato, Minnesota
October 28
Glacier Hills - Newton Hills State Park, Canton
I know for sure that this isn't all the running events here in South Dakota. But, a great list nevertheless. Plus, a few in Minnesota and Iowa.