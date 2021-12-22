Sioux Falls Marathon Set for August 2022

We all know the importance of supporting local businesses to succeed. And, we also share that same support when it comes to events. So get ready to lace up for 2022 and the Sioux Falls Marathon.

In a recent release by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon will be held Sunday, August 28. Howard Wood Field will be the start/finish site for all races.

Don't let the term marathon scare you. Let it inspire you to run your first one. I'll bet you'll find many first-timers. And it's so easy to register online.

Along with the full marathon, other options include the half marathon, 10K, and 5K run.

Leading up to race day the public is encouraged to attend the Sioux Falls Marathon Expo at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, August 27. The Wermerson Orthodontics Youth Dash will be held at the Expo on Heritage Court.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Thomas Lee stated, “The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is so appreciative of the tremendous amount of local support we receive each year from the City of Sioux Falls, runners, sponsors, and volunteers. It’s also a thrill to welcome our out-of-town participants visiting Sioux Falls and South Dakota, potentially for the first time. Last year, we had runners from 41 states register."

Below is the full schedule of events for the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon:

Saturday, August 27

Sioux Falls Marathon Expo 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at Sanford Pentagon

Wermerson Orthodontics Youth Dash 11:00 AM, 12:30 PM & 2:00 PM

Sunday, August 28 (Howard Wood Field)

Marathon 6:30 AM

Half Marathon 7:00 AM

10K 7:10 AM

5K 10:15 AM

