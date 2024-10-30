thomas-park-fDmpxdV69eA-unsplash thomas-park-fDmpxdV69eA-unsplash loading...

Sanford Sports has long been an innovator in the area for youth sports programs, and there's a new offering on the horizon coming in the Spring of 2025.

Per a release from Sanford Sports, 7-on-7 football is making its way to the Sioux Empire.

Tryouts for the leagues that vary depending on age will begin as early as December, and will provide area football players an opportunity to sharpen their skills during the traditional offseason.

Per the Sanford release:

The Sanford Sports Academy in Sioux Falls is adding 7-on-7 football starting this upcoming spring. There will be five different divisions: 10U, 12U, 14U, 15U, and 18U. “The popularity of football in the state of South Dakota has increased significantly over the past few years,” said Kurtiss Riggs, Sanford Sports Academy football specialist. “With that growth, we have seen a desire to establish a competitive youth league outside the traditional fall football season. We’re excited to embark on this journey and provide a structured environment that allows kids to continue pursuing their football passion during the spring.”

We're getting close to winding down the high school football season across the state, and surely this newly formed 7-on-7 league will provide our area players with more opportunities moving forward.

For more information, and to stay up to date on the upcoming tryouts, visit the link here.

That now makes 6 different sports that Sanford has under its umbrella thus far, as our area youth sports scene continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Source: Sanford Sports

