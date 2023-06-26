Say What? Packers Star Claims Team ‘Best in Division’

There is good reason to be down on the Green Bay Packers entering the 2023 season. Despite a lot of young promising players sprinkled in with some key veterans, the team did lose 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

One former protector of said MVP is Elgton Jenkins.

The longtime Packer sounded off earlier this week, turning the media's questions into confident answers in his team's ability to win this Fall.

Per an article at CBS Sports:

"Winning the division is always the standard," Jenkins said on Good Morning Football Monday, via NFL.com. "Three NFC North titles, it's always the standard in our locker room and in our building. We feel like we're the best team in our division, and we're gonna go out there every week wherever and show that we are the best team in the division and the best team in the NFC."

He's not the first Packer to exude confidence this offseason, as fellow offensive player Aaron Jones left no question about the team's confidence in young QB Jordan Love earlier in the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers will have their personal confidence put to the test with a pair of road games to start out the season.

The 2023 Packers face off in Chicago against the Bears in Week 1, and travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 2. The home opener for the Packers is Week 3 when they play host to the New Orleans Saints.

Jenkins is now in his fifth year as a pro, and has earned Pro Bowl honors two times, including last season.

