School Late Starts for Friday, January 27

School delays and cancellations - Friday, January 27, 2023

Arlington School District - Opening Late Friday 10:15 AM

Chester Area School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours

Colman-Egan School District - 2 HR Late Start

DeSmet School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Elkton School District - Delayed Friday 90 Minutes

Flandreau School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Hanson School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM

Howard School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours

Madison Central School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours

Rutland School District - Opening Late Friday 90 Minutes

Road Conditions