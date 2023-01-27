School Late Starts for Friday, January 27
School delays and cancellations - Friday, January 27, 2023
Arlington School District - Opening Late Friday 10:15 AM
Chester Area School District - Opening Late Friday 2 Hours
Colman-Egan School District - 2 HR Late Start
DeSmet School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM
Elkton School District - Delayed Friday 90 Minutes
Flandreau School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM
Hanson School District - Opening Late Friday 10:00 AM
Howard School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours
Madison Central School District - Delayed Friday 2 Hours
Rutland School District - Opening Late Friday 90 Minutes
Road Conditions
BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America
The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.