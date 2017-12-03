The Cornhuskers fanbase got their man on Saturday as Scott Frost agreed to be the next Nebraska head coach.

The decision according to reports came with some second guessing from Frost this week, but the final decision to join Nebraska was the right decision for all involved.

For Frost he returns to the place where he won a National Championship and the state he grew up in.

Plus, UCF had a undefeated season that didn't see them in the College Football Playoff picture all year long and it is clear that Frost is wanting the chance in a Power 5 and not in the Group of 6.

As for Nebraska, they have a guy with Husker ties for the first time in a long time at head coach and get the guy they wanted.

That was not the case when Mike Riley was hired and now with that disaster in the rear view mirror, the Huskers and their fans are focused on the future.

Frost will bring a winning mentality accompanied by a bunch of momentum and intrigue into what could be and that will only help him and the Huskers on the recruiting trail.