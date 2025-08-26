This weekend officially marks the start of the South Dakota high school football season for all teams and classes.

Last week, the smaller classes across our great state kicked off, and we have a bit of a shakeup after just one week of action.

There's a new top team in Class 9A, and several other movers in the latest SD Media high school football poll.

Here's a look at the latest release:

Class 11AAA

T-1. Brandon Valley (8) 67

T-1. Lincoln (7) 67

3. Harrisburg 42

4. Jefferson 37

5. O’Gorman (1) 23

Receiving votes: Washington 4.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (15) 79

2. Yankton 48

3. Brookings 44

4. Tea Area (1) 25

5. Watertown 24

Receiving votes: Spearfish 18, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (14) 78

2. Lennox (1) 56

3. Dell Rapids (1) 54

4. West Central 31

5. Madison 7

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 6, Dakota Valley 5, Canton 3

Class 11B

1. Winner (18) 1-0 97 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (1) 1-0 74 3

3. St. Thomas More (1) 1-0 64 4

4. Wagner 1-0 24 5

5. Sioux Valley 0-1 19 2

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 14, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Hot Springs 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Elkton-Lake Benton (14) 1-0 92 1

2. Hamlin (4) 1-0 73 2

3. Viborg-Hurley (2) 1-0 60 4

4. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1-0 48 5

T-5. Hanson 1-0 9 RV

T-5. Hill City 1-0 9 RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 8, Leola/Frederick Area 1.

Class 9A

1. Wall (17) 1-0 96 2

2. Warner (1) 1-0 71 4

3. Harding County/Bison (1) 1-0 46 5

4. Alcester-Hudson (1) 37 NR

5. Centerville 1-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Howard 12, Estelline-Hendricks 7, Platte-Geddes 6, Wolsey-Wessington 4.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (15) 1-0 91 1

2. Avon (4) 1-0 77 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 53 4

4. Faulkton Area (1) 0-0 52 3

5. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 18 RV

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 4, Canistota 2, Arlington 1, Burke 1, Sioux Falls Lutheran 1.

--

Don't miss any of the action this weekend! Here's the schedule for Class 11AAA:

Friday, August 29th

Rapid City Stevens @ Sioux Falls Lincoln - 5:00 CT

O'Gorman @ Harrisburg - 6:00 CT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Rapid City Central - 8:00 CT

Sioux Falls Jefferson @ Watertown - 7:00 CT

Brandon Valley @ Sioux Falls Washington - 7:30 CT

