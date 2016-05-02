SDSU adds Big Time Wrestler to their Program

South Dakota State University has added a great recruit to their wrestling program on Monday.

Earlier this morning, Garden City High School senior Michael Prieto signed his national letter-of-intent to attend SDSU.

While wrestling for the Buffalo's, Prieto became the school’s first four-time state champion in the state of Kansas.

Prieto didn't just stop at his own personal accomplishments, as he aided his team in claiming their fourth strait Class 6A team title as well.

According to the Garden Ctiy Telegram, Prieto had suffered a ACL injury back last year and it slowed down some of the recruiting, but when he picked back up where he had left off, he had choices including the University of Oklahoma.

Prieto choose SDSU over OU according to many is because he felt the recruiting from the beginning was there from SDSU and he felt loyal to Coach Bono.

SDSU competes in the Big12 for wrestling at the D1 level.