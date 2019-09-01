SDSU and USD Lose in Opening Games

South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota played very different opponents in their opening games of the season, but unfortunately the results were the same.

SDSU began their 2019 season on Thursday on the road against the University of Minnesota.

The Jacks put up a valiant effort and only trailed the Gophers by 6 points at the half and even had a 1 point lead after the third quarter.

At the end though, it was a scoreless fourth quarter for SDSU that didn't help their cause in the upset pursuit of Minnesota.

SDSU would fall 28-21 on Thursday night.

USD played their opening game at home against Montana on Saturday in Vermillion.

The defense for the Coyotes looked good in the first quarter, holding the Grizzlies to 0 points but it was too much Dalton Sneed for Montana the rest of the way.

Sneed would throw for 4 TD's as Montana defeated USD 31-17.

Things wont get any easier for USD as they will travel on the road next week and play #4 Oklahoma.