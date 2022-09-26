SDSU, Augustana & USF All Win… USD Falls Just Short of Victory

The local schools in South Dakota came one game from completing a sweep on the football field for the second strait week.

South Dakota State, Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls all picked up wins on Saturday on the football field.

The University of South Dakota was the only one of the four to fall and did so against No.1 North Dakota State University.

The Coyotes put up a good fight, leading at halftime 17-10 but unfortunately couldn't hang in the second half and fell 34-17.

USD will now travel to Brookings for their in state rivalry game against SDSU next Saturday.

SDSU on the other hand picked up another win, doing so against a really good opponent in Missouri State 28-14, improving to 3-1.

Augustana stayed undefeated with a 21-13 win over Northern State and improved to 4-0 as they prepare for their big game next week against USF.

Speaking of USF, the Cougars also stayed undefeated with a great fourth quarter drive to defeat Minnesota-Duluth 34-31.

It is going to be a great week of football in the state of South Dakota with SDSU hosting USD and Augie hosting USF on the docket.