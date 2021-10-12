SDSU Football Drops in Latest FCS Poll After Loss

It was a rough weekend for the South Dakota State football team and they didn't get any better news this week as the latest FCS poll was released.

SDSU fell to Southern Illinois on Saturday in a thriller 42-41 in which SDSU went for the 2-point conversion in Overtime and fell short.

SDSU was previously ranked No.2 in the country and fell this week in the FCS Football poll going to No. 7 in the latest rankings.

After the win over SDSU, Southern Illinois moved up to No. 4 with NDSU at No.3, Eastern Washington at No.2 and Sam Houston at No.1.

It wasn't just Southern Illinois that moved up in the standings this week, the University of South Dakota also moved up in the rankings, entering the Top 25 again at No.21.

This week, SDSU will look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Western Illinois and USD will look to continue their winning ways against Northern Iowa on the road.

Here's a look at the rest of the FCS Football Rankings for this week.

