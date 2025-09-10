South Dakota State Unveils New Black Helmet, Alternate Uniform
Look good, feel good, play good.
The SDSU Jackrabbit football team is 2-0 following a pair of marquee victories to start the season.
On Saturday, they'll return home to Brookings to take on the Drake Bulldogs, and have unveiled a new look that Jackrabbit fans haven't seen before.
Take a look:
It's a new look for a new era of Jackrabbit football under Coach Dan Jackson.
So far, so good as the Jacks are 2-0 following wins over Sacramento State and Montana State. The Jacks play host to Drake on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, a 6:00 start time.
For the latest on the Jackrabbits and for tickets to a future game, visit their official site here.
Source: GoJacks.com and GoJacksFB on Twitter
