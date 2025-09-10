South Dakota State Unveils New Black Helmet, Alternate Uniform

SDSU/ThinkStock

Look good, feel good, play good.

The SDSU Jackrabbit football team is 2-0 following a pair of marquee victories to start the season.

On Saturday, they'll return home to Brookings to take on the Drake Bulldogs, and have unveiled a new look that Jackrabbit fans haven't seen before.

Take a look:

It's a new look for a new era of Jackrabbit football under Coach Dan Jackson.

So far, so good as the Jacks are 2-0 following wins over Sacramento State and Montana State. The Jacks play host to Drake on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, a 6:00 start time.

For the latest on the Jackrabbits and for tickets to a future game, visit their official site here.

