SDSU Jackrabbits Face Youngstown State Saturday

It's the Jackrabbits against the Penguins this Saturday as South Dakota State University (5-2) will take its #10/13 football team to Youngstown State (2-4).

South Dakota State's RB Pierre Strong, Jr. and Defensive Player of the Week LB Jack Cochrane will lead the Jacks into the second half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

Cochrane ranks sixth nationally with 5.9 solo tackles per game this year. Strong, Jr., and linebacker Logan Backhaus, have been selected for the initial watch lists for two of the top awards in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The kick is 1:00 PM at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.

Fans can watch live coverage on ESPN+ and KELOXtra.