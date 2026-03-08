The SDSU Jackrabbit Women's Basketball program is showcasing both experience and elite level execution this week in Sioux Falls.

The Jacks met up with the rival USD Coyotes in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals on Saturday, and once again handled their business on the big stage.

SDSU Women's hoops will make their fifth consecutive Title Game appearance against #1 NDSU on Sunday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoJacks.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team advanced to its fifth straight Summit League title game Saturday afternoon with a 74-59 win over No. 3 South Dakota at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Jackrabbits will go for a fourth consecutive championship Sunday afternoon.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 24 points with nine rebounds and Madison Mathiowetz added 23 points and five boards as SDSU knocked off its in-state rival. SDSU also got a career-high 12 rebounds from Hilary Behrens en route to a 44-29 advantage on the glass.

A 7-0 spurt capped by a Brooklynn Felchle and-1 had the Jackrabbits up 10 late in the opening quarter. SDSU led by six at the end of the period, but USD's Angelina Robles scored seven straight to start the second, giving the Coyotes the advantage at 25-24. SDSU weathered the Coyote run, then ended the first half with nine of the final 11 points to lead 36-31 at the break.

In the third, the Jacks stretched their lead to 13 with an 8-0 run that included back-to-back triples from Emilee Fox and Mathiowetz. The Coyotes again cut the deficit to single digits, but could not get to a one-possession margin. A late seven-point run for the Jackrabbits put the game out of reach.

In addition to her career-high rebounds, Behrens also contributed eight points for SDSU. Hadley Thul scored seven, plus had five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Fox notched a team-high four assists.

USD got 18 points from Angelina Robles and 17 from Molly Joyce. Elise Turrubiates contributed a team-high 11 rebounds.

NOTES

South Dakota State is 69-36 against South Dakota in the all-tine series and 7-3 at the Summit League Tournament.

South Dakota State will play in its fifth consecutive title game and 15th overall. SDSU is 12-2 in the championship contest.

SDSU looks to be the first team to four-peat since winning five straight from 2009-2013.

Brooklyn Meyer has 41 20-point games in her career and Madison Mathiowetz has 10. Mathiowetz has scored at least 20 in four of the last six games.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will play No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.

--

Per GoYotes.com:

South Dakota stands at 23-9 on the season and will await a potential postseason bid. As records stand Saturday, South Dakota's 12 win improvement from last season is the fourth best improvement in all of Division I, trailing McNeese State (17), Arizona State (14), and Long Island (13).

Source: GoYotes.com and GoJacks.com

The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien