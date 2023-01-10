SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision.

Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits to a 14-1 record, their first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title and the program's first national championship. In 26 seasons with the Jackrabbits, Stiegelmeier has amassed an overall record of 199-112 and has led South Dakota State to 11 straight appearances in the FCS playoffs, including reaching the semifinals in five of the last six years.

Other national award winners were TCU's Sonny Dykes (FBS), Colorado School of Mines' Brandon Moore (NCAA Division II), Steve Johnson of Bethel (Minn.) (NCAA Division III), and Northwestern (Iowa) head coach Matt McCarty (NAIA).

Get our free mobile app

Stiegelmeier became a finalist for the award after being selected as Region 4 Coach of the Year for FCS in December.

This past weekend, Coach Stig was presented the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award is given annually by Stats Perform to the FCS coach of the year. In addition, Jackrabbit defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers was honored as FCS National Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.com.

Meanwhile, the Jacks received all 54 first-place votes in the Stats Perform media poll and swept all 26 first-place tallies in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

SDSU took over the top spot in both polls with their regular season victory over the Bison on Oct. 15 in Fargo, North Dakota, and did not relinquish their No. 1 ranking while posting a school-record 14-game winning streak.

SDSU began the 2022 season ranked second in the Stats Perform poll and No. 3 in the AFCA rankings.

The 10 Greatest College Football Rivalries