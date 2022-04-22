SDSU Spring Football Game Kicks Off Saturday

The South Dakota State football team will wrap up spring practices by hosting its annual Spring Game Saturday afternoon.

The intrasquad game, which pits the Jackrabbit offense against the defense, is slated for 1 p.m. at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. No admission will be charged for the event. Spectators are asked to park west of the facility and enter through the First Bank & Trust entrance (northwest entrance). The game also will be streamed online at GoJacks.com/watch (subscription required).

Take note on the sidelines of the new coaching additions to the Jackrabbit staff. Two of the new coaches are former Jackrabbit football players — Josh Davis as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach and Jesse Bobbit as safeties coach and recruiting coordinator. Also joining the coaching staff as a tight ends coach is Chris Meyers.

South Dakota State has qualified for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs each of the past 10 seasons. The Jackrabbits reached the national title game during the 2020-21 spring season and advanced to the national semifinals during the 2021 fall campaign, combining for a 19-6 record during the calendar year. SDSU matched a school record with 11 wins this past fall.

SDSU is scheduled to kick off the 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 at Iowa.

