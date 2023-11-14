Former SDSU Tight End Kraft’s Role Growing with Packers

Sometimes it just takes some time for rookies to 'get it' at the next level.

For Green Bay Packers rookie Tight End Tucker Kraft, that may be a part of the story. The other part is getting the opportunity to perform.

Recently, the Packers as a team have had a skid, dropping 4 of their past 5 contests en route to a current record of 3-6.

There have been bright spots along the way, including the play of some young players such as rookie Tucker Kraft.

Kraft joined the Packers as a third round pick this past Spring, and had been stashed on the roster behind Tyler Davis, Luke Musgrave, and Josiah Deguara.

Recently due to injury and performance issues, Kraft has begun to see the field with a lot more regularity:

The Packers’ week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Kraft post his highest snap totals and rates all season Kraft’s play as a blocker — if this week was any indication — will continue to earn him more reps, which should increase the Packers’ rate of using heavier personnel packages overall.

Kraft hasn't made any crazy catches or big plays thus far in his career, but that simply isn't what he's being asked to due right now on his new team.

Sometimes it isn't always about the big plays, but the little things a player does on, and off the field that earn them more playing time.

It's likely that we will see a lot more of Kraft on the Packers offense for the remainder of the season, as he continues to grow into a role and the Packers continue to look for answers on the offensive side.

Green Bay looks for a much-needed win this coming weekend when they play host to the LA Chargers at Lambeau Field, a Noon kickoff time.

Source: Acme Packing Company

