SDSU Women’s Basketball Defeats SEC Foe to Improve to 2-1

The South Dakota State women's basketball team improved to 2-1 with a big time win on Monday over a SEC foe.

SDSU defeated Mississippi State on Monday night 63-62 at Frost Arena in Brookings.

The win improved the Jacks to 2-1 with another win over Lehigh and loss to Creighton.

Here is the complete release from the South Dakota State University Athletic Department on the big win.

The South Dakota State women's basketball team held off a late Mississippi State push to pick up a 63-62 win over the Bulldogs Monday night at Frost Arena.

Both teams move to 2-1 on the season.

SDSU led by eight, 59-51, with less than five minutes to play. A pair of buckets brought the Bulldogs back within four, then it was a fight to the finish as the Jacks missed four free throws down the stretch and the Bulldogs scored seven points in the last 75 seconds.

Myah Selland paced the Jackrabbit offense for the third straight game. The redshirt senior posted a double-double with 18 points and a season-high 10 rebounds to go with two blocks, two steals and two assists.

Haleigh Timmer chipped in 11 points for SDSU, her season high. She hit SDSU's lone 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to give the Jackrabbits a seven-point edge with 10 minutes remaining.

Kallie Theisen and Paiton Burckhard had eight points apiece to go with five and four rebounds, respectively. Dru Gylten dished six assists, all in the first half, and added two points, one steal and one rebound.

The Jackrabbits had a 45-29 advantage in rebounding. In addition to Selland, Theisen and Burckhard's contributions, Ellie Colbeck and Brooklyn Meyer grabbed five boards each and Tori Nelson added four.

The Jacks finished 49 percent (24-for-49) from the field but went only 1-for-8 from long range and 14-for-27 from the free throw line.

Mississippi State shot 38 percent (24-for-63) and got 21 points from the 3-point line (7-for-27). The Bulldogs made 11 trips to the charity stripe with seven makes. The Bulldogs had four players with at least 10 points, led by Debreasha Powe and Anastasia Hayes with 15 points apiece.

The Bulldogs forced 21 turnovers, 13 of which were steals, that resulted in 24 points. SDSU got eight points off 12 forced turnovers (five steals).

NOTES

Myah Selland recorded the 10th double-double of her career. Her last double-double was in the WNIT championship game.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits travel to Paradise Island, Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis starting Saturday. SDSU opens the bracket-style tournament with UCLA Saturday.