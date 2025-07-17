The College Football playoff is here to stay, but it isn't without change on the horizon.

Soon, we will likely have a 16-team playoff field, and it may evolve into an even bigger format in the years to come.

The 16-team format has been up for debate in recent weeks and months, with the SEC and Big Ten failing to reach an agreement as of yet.

One SEC Head Coach speaking at media days said he's a fan of a 30-team playoff field. 30 teams!

Give it a listen:

At face value, a 30-team playoff is a ridiculous notion. To his credit, Drinkwitz delivers a heck of an argument here. More big games, more inclusion, and more football. One would be fair to question what other changes would be made in conjunction with such a move.

Would college football fans settle for a shorter regular season? What kind of guarantees are there for the 'little guys' at the FBS level? All fair questions.

Regardless, it's a dream at this point, but a realistic one. If we're honestly talking about expanding the ALREADY PERFECTED NCAA Tournaments beyond 68 teams, nothing in sports is off the table.

Source: On3 Sports