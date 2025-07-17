One of the best and certainly one of the most well-attended sporting events on the Sioux Falls calendar is here to stay.

On Thursday morning, the Summit League announced that they have extended their agreement with the Denny Sanford Premier Center to remain in Sioux Falls now through 2029.

It's massive news for our great city and its vibrant sports scene.

Per TheSummitLeague.Org:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League’s agreement with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to host the conference’s Basketball Championships has been extended three years, keeping one of the region’s marquee events in Sioux Falls through 2029. The contract extension was approved by the Summit League’s President Council and announced by Commissioner Josh Fenton Thursday morning.

“Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center have been tremendous hosts for our Basketball Championships for over a decade and we are thrilled to announce this extension. We are grateful for the partnerships with the city and PREMIER Center along with the support shown by our passionate fans and broader corporate community,” said Fenton.

“We are also proud that the Summit League Basketball Championships are consistently recognized as one of the premier combined-gender postseason tournaments in all of Division I and this announcement ensures that our student-athletes and fans will continue to enjoy those exceptional experiences for years to come.”

By the completion of this latest extension, the Summit League Basketball Championships will surpass the two-decade mark being held in the city with the 2029 event marking the 21st straight year the community has hosted the games. The combined tournaments have provided more than $90 million in estimated economic impact since arriving in 2009.

“The entire team at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is excited and honored to be hosting the Summit League Basketball Championships through 2029,” said DSPC General Manager Mike Krewson. “This showcase event for the region continues to highlight our facilities and community.”

During its initial 10-year run at the PREMIER Center, more than 600,000 fans attended the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments with those figures consistently ranking among the top-attended conference tournaments in the country on an annual basis.

“We are grateful to be able to continue our women’s and men’s conference tournaments at this world class facility,” said Chair of the Summit League Presidents Council and University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost. “The citizens and community leaders from Sioux Falls, along with the passionate basketball fans who support their Summit League teams, make this a high-energy and rewarding experience for our student-athletes.”

The women’s basketball championship game attendance of 8,417 in 2024 trailed only the Big 10, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference among all DI conferences and was just shy of the Summit League record of 8,704 set in 2018.

This past year, the women’s tournament topped 30,000 for the second consecutive season and the men’s hit that mark for the ninth time in 10 tournaments at the PREMIER Center.

“We are beyond excited to be welcoming the Summit League and its fans back to Sioux Falls for three more years,” said Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken. “This is an incredible sporting event that puts Sioux Falls in a national spotlight. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our city and are grateful to the league and schools for trusting us with this event.”

The upcoming 2026 Basketball Championships, set for March 4-8, is the final installment of the current deal and will mark the 11th season the postseason tournaments have been held in the venue. Official dates and times for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 tournaments will be announced at a later date.

The all-session ticket process for the 2026 Summit League Basketball Championships is being updated to enhance the fan experience. For the first time, Summit League institutions will have the opportunity to offer tickets at all price points to their fans ahead of the public on-sale in November. Additional details will be shared soon with past all-session ticket purchasers via official Summit League communications. For more information, please visit the 2026 All-Session Ticket FAQ.

Source: The Summit League

