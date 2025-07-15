The South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbit football programs will both have a lot of new faces this season, but the title aspirations (and expectations) remain the same.

USD returns signal caller Aidan Bouman and Running back Charles Pierre Jr., while the Jackrabbits return eight 'significant contributors' on the offensive side of the football.

Defensively, both programs will aim to replace more than half of their starters from a season ago.

Get our free mobile app

Despite the turnover, both programs are well represented on the FCS Preseason All-American teams from Stats Perform.

Here's a look at the MVFC athletes that made the cut, with the Jackrabbits and Coyotes in bold.

2025 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

RB – Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 205

WR – Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 204

OL – Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 301

DEFENSE

LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS – Dylan Calabrese, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 230

---

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Aidan Bouman, South Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 245

RB – Wenkers Wright, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 205

WR – Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205

OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 300

DEFENSE

DL – Toby Anene, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-4, 260

DL – Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 275

LB – Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221

READ MORE: When Does the South Dakota HS FB Season Start? Wk 1 Schedules

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR – Jackson Williams, North Dakota State, So., 5-11, 180

AP – Julius Loughridge, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 215

---

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Tommy Rittenhouse, Illinois State, Sr., 5-11, 205

WR – Max Tomczak, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 195

DEFENSE

DL – Jake Anderson, Illinois State, R-Jr., 6-5, 290

LB – Colin Bohanek, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-0, 227

LB – Nate Ewell, South Dakota, Sr., 6-2, 225

DB – Kimal Clark, Indiana State, Sr., 5-10, 200

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Will Leyland, South Dakota, R-Sr., 5-11, 180

P – Brendon Kilpatrick, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-2, 220

LS – Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota State, Sr., 5-11, 215

KR – Keondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota, Jr., 5-7, 175

--

The USD Coyotes open the season on the road at Iowa State on Saturday, August 30th, and will open up the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, September 13th against Northern Colorado.

As for the Jackrabbits, they play host to Sacramento State on Saturday, August 30th, and have a marquee road matchup at Montana State the following week.

Sources: GoYotes, GoJacks and Valley-Football.org

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien