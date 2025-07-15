FCS Preseason All-Americans: How Many Jacks and Yotes Made it?
The South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbit football programs will both have a lot of new faces this season, but the title aspirations (and expectations) remain the same.
USD returns signal caller Aidan Bouman and Running back Charles Pierre Jr., while the Jackrabbits return eight 'significant contributors' on the offensive side of the football.
Defensively, both programs will aim to replace more than half of their starters from a season ago.
Despite the turnover, both programs are well represented on the FCS Preseason All-American teams from Stats Perform.
Here's a look at the MVFC athletes that made the cut, with the Jackrabbits and Coyotes in bold.
2025 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
RB – Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 205
WR – Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 204
OL – Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 301
DEFENSE
LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240
SPECIAL TEAMS
LS – Dylan Calabrese, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 230
---
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Aidan Bouman, South Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 245
RB – Wenkers Wright, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 205
WR – Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205
OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 300
DEFENSE
DL – Toby Anene, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-4, 260
DL – Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 275
LB – Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221
READ MORE: When Does the South Dakota HS FB Season Start? Wk 1 Schedules
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR – Jackson Williams, North Dakota State, So., 5-11, 180
AP – Julius Loughridge, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 215
---
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Tommy Rittenhouse, Illinois State, Sr., 5-11, 205
WR – Max Tomczak, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 195
DEFENSE
DL – Jake Anderson, Illinois State, R-Jr., 6-5, 290
LB – Colin Bohanek, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-0, 227
LB – Nate Ewell, South Dakota, Sr., 6-2, 225
DB – Kimal Clark, Indiana State, Sr., 5-10, 200
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Will Leyland, South Dakota, R-Sr., 5-11, 180
P – Brendon Kilpatrick, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-2, 220
LS – Kaydon Olivia, South Dakota State, Sr., 5-11, 215
KR – Keondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota, Jr., 5-7, 175
--
The USD Coyotes open the season on the road at Iowa State on Saturday, August 30th, and will open up the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, September 13th against Northern Colorado.
As for the Jackrabbits, they play host to Sacramento State on Saturday, August 30th, and have a marquee road matchup at Montana State the following week.
Sources: GoYotes, GoJacks and Valley-Football.org
The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Top 10 Teams in College Football National Title Odds
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien