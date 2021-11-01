See The Sioux Falls ‘Paint The Plow’ Winners

City of Sioux Falls/Twitter

If you're in the Sioux Falls area and you hear the words "paint the plow", you know that winter is right around the corner. At least we can have a little fun with these vital pieces of equipment before they go head-to-head moving around all that white stuff.

That fun comes by having students from Sioux Falls area schools get creative with a piece of winter equipment that otherwise wouldn't get a second glance on the street; the business end of a snowplow.

I wish these creations would survive the tough winter, but the good thing is by this time next year, we will have a fresh slate of plows ready for another round of creative designs.

It was a tough vote, but the City of Sioux Falls has announced the winners of the 2021 'Paint the Plow' contest.

Out of 21 total schools, the top three are:

  • 3rd: All City Elementary - ‘Ice’
  • 2nd: Westside Christian - ‘Mt Pushmore’ 
  • 1st: Sioux Falls Christian - ‘Baby Snowda’ 

The voting was broken down into three groups. You can see each entry by clicking here.

Group one:

  • All-City Elementary
  • Anne Sullivan Elementary Kids Inc.
  • Ben Reifel Middle School
  • Eugene Field Elementary
  • Fred Assam Elementary
  • Frontier Elementary
  • Good Shepherd Lutheran School
  • Harvey Dunn Elementary Kids Inc.
Get our free mobile app

Group two:

  • Hawthorne Kids Inc
  • Hayward Elementary Kids Inc.
  • JFK Kids Inc
  • McCrossans Boy's Ranch
  • O'Gorman High
  • O'Gorman Junior High
  • Patrick Henry Middle School
  • Sioux Falls Christian

Group three:

  • Sioux Falls Lutheran School
  • Sonia Sotomayor Kids Inc
  • St Michaels School
  • Susan B Anthony Kids Inc
  • Westside Christian

Who Is Ben Reifel And Why Is A Sioux Falls School Named After Him?

Sioux Falls has a new middle school named Ben Reifel Middle School. It just opened for the 2021 fall school year.

If you've traveled the east side of Sioux Falls you've probably noticed the progress in the school's construction. It is located at Faith Ave. on the cites east side just northeast of Harmodon Park off 41st Street.

Sioux Falls' newest middle school bears the name of Benjamin Reifel, also known as Lone Feather. So who is Ben Reifel?

Filed Under: paint the Plow, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top