Seth Benson Named Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year

Washington senior linebacker Seth Benson has been named Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year.

Benson tallied 105 tackles 13 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his senior season. He helped lead the Warriors to their third consecutive 11AAA Championship.

He becomes the seventh Washington Warrior to win the Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year Award. Prior winners from Washington include Matt Farniok (2015-2016), Matt Hermanson (2010-2011), Ryan Schuler (2002-2003), Paul Tschetter (1999-2000), Chad Anderson (1987-1988), and Scott Boyens (1985-1986).

Benson is also now a finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year. Prior winners of that award include Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

More information, including other winners from neighboring states, can be found through the Gatorade Player of the Year website.