Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.

In South Dakota, the latest figures show 92 juveniles out of 132 total missing persons in the state.

The South Dakota Attorney General's website lists the names and in most cases a photo of missing individuals along with the age when they went missing and their current age. Plus, personal information to help identify that person. Currently, in Minnesota, there are 107 missing people.

The Minnesota Missing and Unidentified Persons Clearinghouse assist in the recovery of missing children and adults in the state of Minnesota.

As part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse shows 323 people who have been reported missing.

Most states also have Facebook pages where you can share information about the missing.

South Dakota

Minnesota

Iowa

The number of missing person cases has steadily declined since 1997 when nearly a million people were reported missing. In the past few two decades, communication has made it easier to keep in touch with and track persons, allowing missing person reports to fall by over 40%. Still, more than 20,000 missing person cases and 14,000 unidentified body cases remain open.