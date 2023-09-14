Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for Augustana Hockey

Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for Augustana Hockey

GoAugie.com

As of 10:00 am this morning, single game tickets for the inaugural season of Augustana Hockey here in Sioux Falls are now on sale!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of a very special season, and also witness DI Hockey right here in the Sioux Empire.

The roster is full, practices are underway, and we'll see the puck drop for Augustana Hockey very soon.

Get our free mobile app

Per a release from GoAugie.com, tickets for the 5 home contests at the PREMIER Center are now on sale:

Single game tickets for the five Augustana hockey games taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will go on-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. This marks the first time tickets for Augustana hockey are available on a per-game basis. Tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

It's a very exciting inaugural season coming up, with a ton of marquee opponents on the schedule.

Matchups at Wisconsin, at Denver, at Notre Dame, and at home against Minnesota State are just a few big matchups that are on top for the first ever season of Vikings Hockey.

Be sure to follow along and stay up-to-date on all things Augie Hockey by visiting GoAugie.com!

Source: Go Augie

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro

Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.

We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.

Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.
Filed Under: Arena, Augustana, ccha, College Hockey, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, event, garrett raboin, Hockey, Ice, inaugural season, midco arena, puck drop, rink, Schedule, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, Sports, tickets, tix, venue, vikes, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls