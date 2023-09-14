Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for Augustana Hockey

As of 10:00 am this morning, single game tickets for the inaugural season of Augustana Hockey here in Sioux Falls are now on sale!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of a very special season, and also witness DI Hockey right here in the Sioux Empire.

The roster is full, practices are underway, and we'll see the puck drop for Augustana Hockey very soon.

Per a release from GoAugie.com, tickets for the 5 home contests at the PREMIER Center are now on sale:

Single game tickets for the five Augustana hockey games taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will go on-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. This marks the first time tickets for Augustana hockey are available on a per-game basis. Tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

It's a very exciting inaugural season coming up, with a ton of marquee opponents on the schedule.

Matchups at Wisconsin, at Denver, at Notre Dame, and at home against Minnesota State are just a few big matchups that are on top for the first ever season of Vikings Hockey.

Be sure to follow along and stay up-to-date on all things Augie Hockey by visiting GoAugie.com!

Source: Go Augie