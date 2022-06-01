UPDATE: Sioux City Bandits AR-15 Gun Giveaway Postponed

Update 8:00 PM June 1, 2022

The Des Moines Register is reporting that the Sioux City Bandits have postponed their planned giveaway of an AR-15 at an upcoming game after pressure from sponsors. (READ MORE).

Original Story, Published 2:00 PM June 1, 2022

We all know minor league sports are prime for headline-making promotions, but the latest promotion of an indoor football team is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Sioux City Bandits posted a message on Facebook Wednesday, detailing a promotion where they plan to give away an AR-15 at an upcoming game.

The giveaway will take place on June 4th, fans must register at the game and their partner American Brothers in Arms will giveaway the gun.

This promotion among others are part of the team's Military Appreciation Night on June 4.

To see the entire release and promotion information from the Sioux City Bandits Facebook page, you can click here.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting in Texas last week that killed 17 children and 2 teachers with an AR-15, you would think there could have been any number of promotions to help support Military Night that didn't involve the giveaway of that particular gun.

For more information on the Sioux City Bandits, their current roster and upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.