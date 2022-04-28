Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Announces 2022 Lineup!

Saturday in the Park is a mainstay event in Sioux City, Iowa. The Saturday of 4th of July weekend at Grandview Park is always full of food, beverages, fun, and, of course, music!

And as always, it is 100% FREE to attend!

Who is performing at Sioux City's Saturday in the Park?

The very first Saturday in the Park was in 1991. Now 31 years later, the event is still going strong.

This year's lineup has a bit of something for everybody on the main stage.

The Avett Brothers are an Americana/Folk band. They've released 10 studio albums and are Grammy-nominated! They first played Saturday in the Park back in 2014 and now they're headlining!

Buddy Guy is a legendary blues artist that has been in the business forever. He just released his 18th solo album entitled, The Blues Is Alive and Well.

Elle King is a rock/blues/pop artist that has had huge hits with "Exes and Oh's" and "America's Sweetheart". She has also had duets with the likes of Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley. Fun fact: She is the daughter of actor, Rob Schneider!

Daisy the Great is actually a duo made up of Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker. They are a folk/indie group that has worked with one of last year's headliners, AJR.

Two more acts for the main stage will be announced soon!

The second stage, or the Abe Stage, will have a full lineup announced at a later date.

During the press conference, they announced one act for the Abe Stage to tide us over, Fetty Wap!

You may know Fetty Wap from his hits like "Trap Queen" and "679".

The night always concludes with a huge fireworks display! It is the 4th of July weekend after all!

