Sioux Falls 15th Annual Paint the Plow Event

Snow! Snow! Snow! It will be here soon enough. However, we could use a little rain too. When South Dakota gets its winter blanket the city plows will be out in force to clear the streets and highways.

Again this year some of those snow plows will feature artwork from local kids who participate in the annual Paint the Plow Event.

Each year local students and children unleash their creativity by painting a City snow plow. Youth from elementary, middle, and high school classes, after-school programs, preschools, daycares, sports teams, and nonprofits will show their talents at the 15th Annual Paint the Plow Event in Sioux Falls this Saturday, October 19.

The public is invited to the exhibit on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Levitt parking lot in downtown Sioux Falls.

The winning plows will be showcased in the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights on Friday, November 29.

