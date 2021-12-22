Sioux Falls Announces Christmas Tree Drop Off Sites, Dates

If you're in a hurry to get your Christmas decorations put away after December 25th has come and gone, the City of Sioux Falls is here for you.

The city's Christmas Tree Drop-Off sites will be opening for the season the day after the holiday, December 26, and remain open until January 9, 2022.

The sites will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday, and from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Residents will have two options for tree disposal.

The east side location is 1015 East Chambers Street, which is just west of North Cliff Avenue, adjacent to the Sioux Falls Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

The west side location is 100 North Lyon Boulevard, which is just south of the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

The drop-off service is free for city residents

All lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands must be removed from the tree prior to drop-off. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, or household garbage will not be accepted.

Meanwhile, Minnehaha County residents, as well as those from Lake, Lincoln, McCook, and Turner Counties will have the opportunity to dispose of broken or unwanted holiday lights at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at no charge.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked