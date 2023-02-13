Sioux Falls Christian Elevates in Latest SD Prep Basketball Poll

Sioux Falls Christian Elevates in Latest SD Prep Basketball Poll

Unsplash - Markus Spiske

We're just a few short weeks away from the State Tournaments for both Girls and Boys basketball here in South Dakota, and a new set of rankings are out from the SD Media.

The teams in the poll including all #1 teams remained largely unchanged, but there was some notable movement in most classes.

The Sioux Falls Christian Girls made a jump from receiving votes to #4 in Class A this week, while the Roosevelt boys are back in the ranks at #5.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the complete SD Preps poll from SD Media:

Boys 

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Lincoln 15-1 80 2

3. Mitchell 12-3 60 3

4. Yankton 10-4 40 4

5. Roosevelt 10-6 8 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 2, Washington 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Sioux Valley 16-1 77 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-3 53 3

4. Winner 16-1 37 4

5. St. Thomas More 16-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Dell Rapids 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 2.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 16-2 97 1

2. De Smet (1) 16-3 79 3

3. Lower Brule (1) 15-3 63 4

4. White River 14-4 40 2

5. Faith 16-1 15 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 14-2 100 1

2. Washington 12-3 68 2

3. Pierre 13-3 64 3

4. Harrisburg 14-3 30 5

5. O’Gorman 11-4 25 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13.

Class A

1. Hamlin (20) 18-0 100 1

2. Vermillion 18-1 78 2

3. Wagner 18-1 61 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 17-2 26 RV

5. St. Thomas More 14-4 21 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 12, Red Cloud 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 15-3 96 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 16-2 83 2

3. Sully Buttes 15-2 54 4

4. Ethan 14-2 39 5

5. Arlington 15-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Centerville 8, Howard 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2.

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Basketball, bkb, Rankings, ranks, SD, sd media, sd preps, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, winter sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls