Sioux Falls Christian Boys Remain Top Team in Latest Rankings
It's been a great start to the season for Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball.
At 6-0, they remain the top ranked team in this week's poll, courtesy of SD Media.
It's a turbulent week across the board, with 3 new top ranked teams between the Girls and Boys rankings in all classes.
Here are the complete rankings for this week:
Boys
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (16) 6-1 80 1
2. Mitchell 7-1 60 2
3. Roosevelt 5-2 50 3
4. Watertown 5-2 24 NR
5. O’Gorman 4-3 10 4
Receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Washington 5, Brandon Valley 2, Jefferson 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (15) 6-0 79 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 55 3
3. Hamlin 5-2 53 2
4. Sioux Valley 8-0 32 4
5. St. Thomas More 7-1 9 RV
Receiving votes: Pine Ridge 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Hot Springs 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (13) 6-0 76 2
2. De Smet (1) 7-1 45 1
3. White River (1) 8-1 37 4
4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 26 3
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 25 RV
Receiving votes: Canistota (1) 17, Faith 12, Leola-Frederick Area 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (16) 6-0 80 1
2. Jefferson 7-1 50 4
3. Harrisburg 4-2 49 2
4. Mitchell 7-0 31 RV
5. Aberdeen Central 7-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Washington 12, Pierre 1.
Class A
1. Sisseton (11) 8-0 73 2
2. Tea Area (5) 8-0 59 3
3. Wagner 6-1 46 1
4. Flandreau 6-0 38 4
5. Red Cloud 7-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Vermillion 6, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.
Class B
1. Centerville (11) 8-0 74 T-2
2. Ethan (3) 8-1 53 4
3. Lyman (2) 5-0 52 T-2
4. Wall 7-2 34 1
5. Arlington 7-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Warner 1.
