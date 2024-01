Sioux Falls Christian Boys Remain Top Team in Latest Rankings

Are you a 'Redneck?' I guess to some people, all of us in South Dakota are rednecks.









Not that being from the country is a bad thing, and it can be fun to poke fun at ourselves.





With that in mind, we found that the folks at RoadSnacks put together a list that claims 'These Are The 10 Most Redneck Cities In South Dakota.'

What is a Redneck?





The dictionary says that a redneck is someone "...who lives in a small town or in the country, especially in the southern U.S., who typically has a working-class job, and who is seen by others as being uneducated and having opinions and attitudes that are offensive."





Well, a few things. First, South Dakota isn't THAT kind of 'south.' We're to the south of North Dakota, but to the north of 'The South.'





Plus that definition sounds awful mean and serious. I thought we were having fun here.





Redneck Criteria: RoadSnacks leaned into the funny, Jeff Foxworthy-based version of a redneck. Then they rounded up select data on places in SD to determine their rankings. RoadSnacks