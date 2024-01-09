Sioux Falls Christian Boys Remain Top Team in Latest Rankings

It's been a great start to the season for Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball.

At 6-0, they remain the top ranked team in this week's poll, courtesy of SD Media.

It's a turbulent week across the board, with 3 new top ranked teams between the Girls and Boys rankings in all classes.

Here are the complete rankings for this week:

Boys

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (16) 6-1 80 1

2. Mitchell 7-1 60 2

3. Roosevelt 5-2 50 3

4. Watertown 5-2 24 NR

5. O’Gorman 4-3 10 4

Receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Washington 5, Brandon Valley 2, Jefferson 1.

Class A

1. SF Christian (15) 6-0 79 1

2. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 55 3

3. Hamlin 5-2 53 2

4. Sioux Valley 8-0 32 4

5. St. Thomas More 7-1 9 RV

Receiving votes: Pine Ridge 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Hot Springs 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (13) 6-0 76 2

2. De Smet (1) 7-1 45 1

3. White River (1) 8-1 37 4

4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 26 3

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 25 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota (1) 17, Faith 12, Leola-Frederick Area 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (16) 6-0 80 1

2. Jefferson 7-1 50 4

3. Harrisburg 4-2 49 2

4. Mitchell 7-0 31 RV

5. Aberdeen Central 7-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Washington 12, Pierre 1.

Class A

1. Sisseton (11) 8-0 73 2

2. Tea Area (5) 8-0 59 3

3. Wagner 6-1 46 1

4. Flandreau 6-0 38 4

5. Red Cloud 7-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 6, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.

Class B

1. Centerville (11) 8-0 74 T-2

2. Ethan (3) 8-1 53 4

3. Lyman (2) 5-0 52 T-2

4. Wall 7-2 34 1

5. Arlington 7-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Warner 1.

