Sioux Falls Cougar FB Lands 34 Recruits, 7 South Dakotans on NSD

The USF Cougars roared back in 2024 to the tune of a 8-3 finish and narrowly missed out on postseason play.

The Cougars quickly reloaded following an offseason of change on the roster, inking 34 new players on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Coach Jim Glogowski's program netted a total of 7 South Dakotans, 11 Iowans, and in total got commitments from players in 9 different states.

Here's the complete list for USF Cougar Football (South Dakotans in BOLD):

2025 University of Sioux Falls Football Recruiting Class

Denim Blackstad DE 6-3 240 Fr. North Mankato, Minn./Mankato West HS

Viyon Cothrine CB 5-9 165 Fr. Manchester, Mo./Christian Brothers College HS

Gaven Dean QB 6-0 175 Fr. Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville South HS

Max Dickinson DT 6-1 255 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny Centennial HS

Isaiah Emanuel WR 6-3 205 Sr. Montgomery, Ill./Minnesota State

Huston Farrens WR 5-9 170 Fr. Valley, Neb./DC West HS

Noah Garry LB 6-3 215 Jr. Pacific Grove, Calif./Monterey Peninsula

Tate Hawf RB 6-0 200 Fr. Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon HS

Broc Heishman SAF 5-11 170 Fr. Malcom, Iowa/Grinnell HS

Caden Henkes WR 6-1 185 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS

Victor Hernandez OL 6-3 300 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Jefferson HS

Jaxan Huyser LB 6-1 200 Fr. Inwood, Iowa/West Lyon HS

DJ Ironshell DT 6-1 270 Fr. Chatfield, Colo./Columbine HS

Jacob Jongejeugd OT 6-4 265 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Tea Area HS

Brady Kittelson WR 6-2 190 Fr. Blooming Prairie, Minn./Blooming Prairie HS

Carson Meyer CB 5-10 155 Fr. Alvord, Iowa/West Lyon HS

Myles Meyer TE 6-6 240 Fr. Parker, S.D./Parker HS

Austin Miller DE 6-6 225 Fr. Colton, S.D./Jefferson HS

Dallas Miller WR 5-10 170 Fr. North Liberty, Iowa/Liberty HS

Alex ‘AJ’ Morris RB 5-7 170 Fr. Florrisant, Mo./Christian Brothers College HS

Gavin Nunnally DB 5-11 185 Jr. Omaha, Neb./St. Thomas

Mason Payne OL 6-5 255 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Jefferson HS

Braeden Reifenrath SAF 6-2 190 Fr. Wynot, Neb./Cedar Catholic HS

Donovan Rose WR 5-7 165 Fr. Volga, S.D./Sioux Valley HS

Samuel Sandvig SAF 6-1 190 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS

Jared Schwarte OL 6-3 265 Fr. Oakland, Iowa/Treynor HS

Gavin Sleezer TE 6-3 215 Fr. Aurelia, Iowa/Alta-Aurelia HS

Sam Smith OT 6-7 280 Fr. South Fargo, N.D./Park Christian HS

Gavin Stahl QB 6-2 225 Fr. Brooklyn Park, Minn./Osseo HS

Jacari Swinea RB 6-0 200 Fr. Worthington, Minn./Worthington HS

Tee Sylling LB 6-2 200 Fr. Tower City, N.D./Maple Valley HS

Jace Tonne OL 6-3 265 Fr. Swisher, Iowa/Prairie HS

Nolan Vandel DE 6-4 215 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./O’Gorman HS

Raysean Wilson CB 5-10 170 Fr. Florrisant, Mo./McCluer North HS

For the latest on USF Cougar Football, visit the official site here.

