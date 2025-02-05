Sioux Falls Cougar FB Lands 34 Recruits, 7 South Dakotans on NSD
The USF Cougars roared back in 2024 to the tune of a 8-3 finish and narrowly missed out on postseason play.
The Cougars quickly reloaded following an offseason of change on the roster, inking 34 new players on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Coach Jim Glogowski's program netted a total of 7 South Dakotans, 11 Iowans, and in total got commitments from players in 9 different states.
Here's the complete list for USF Cougar Football (South Dakotans in BOLD):
2025 University of Sioux Falls Football Recruiting Class
Denim Blackstad DE 6-3 240 Fr. North Mankato, Minn./Mankato West HS
Viyon Cothrine CB 5-9 165 Fr. Manchester, Mo./Christian Brothers College HS
Gaven Dean QB 6-0 175 Fr. Lakeville, Minn./Lakeville South HS
Max Dickinson DT 6-1 255 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny Centennial HS
Isaiah Emanuel WR 6-3 205 Sr. Montgomery, Ill./Minnesota State
Huston Farrens WR 5-9 170 Fr. Valley, Neb./DC West HS
Noah Garry LB 6-3 215 Jr. Pacific Grove, Calif./Monterey Peninsula
Tate Hawf RB 6-0 200 Fr. Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon HS
Broc Heishman SAF 5-11 170 Fr. Malcom, Iowa/Grinnell HS
Caden Henkes WR 6-1 185 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS
Victor Hernandez OL 6-3 300 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Jefferson HS
Jaxan Huyser LB 6-1 200 Fr. Inwood, Iowa/West Lyon HS
DJ Ironshell DT 6-1 270 Fr. Chatfield, Colo./Columbine HS
Jacob Jongejeugd OT 6-4 265 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Tea Area HS
Brady Kittelson WR 6-2 190 Fr. Blooming Prairie, Minn./Blooming Prairie HS
Carson Meyer CB 5-10 155 Fr. Alvord, Iowa/West Lyon HS
Myles Meyer TE 6-6 240 Fr. Parker, S.D./Parker HS
Austin Miller DE 6-6 225 Fr. Colton, S.D./Jefferson HS
Dallas Miller WR 5-10 170 Fr. North Liberty, Iowa/Liberty HS
Alex ‘AJ’ Morris RB 5-7 170 Fr. Florrisant, Mo./Christian Brothers College HS
Gavin Nunnally DB 5-11 185 Jr. Omaha, Neb./St. Thomas
Mason Payne OL 6-5 255 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./Jefferson HS
Braeden Reifenrath SAF 6-2 190 Fr. Wynot, Neb./Cedar Catholic HS
Donovan Rose WR 5-7 165 Fr. Volga, S.D./Sioux Valley HS
Samuel Sandvig SAF 6-1 190 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS
Jared Schwarte OL 6-3 265 Fr. Oakland, Iowa/Treynor HS
Gavin Sleezer TE 6-3 215 Fr. Aurelia, Iowa/Alta-Aurelia HS
Sam Smith OT 6-7 280 Fr. South Fargo, N.D./Park Christian HS
Gavin Stahl QB 6-2 225 Fr. Brooklyn Park, Minn./Osseo HS
Jacari Swinea RB 6-0 200 Fr. Worthington, Minn./Worthington HS
Tee Sylling LB 6-2 200 Fr. Tower City, N.D./Maple Valley HS
Jace Tonne OL 6-3 265 Fr. Swisher, Iowa/Prairie HS
Nolan Vandel DE 6-4 215 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D./O’Gorman HS
Raysean Wilson CB 5-10 170 Fr. Florrisant, Mo./McCluer North HS
