Sioux Falls Cougar MBB Falls Just Short of Regional Berth

The Sioux Falls Cougar Men's Basketball season officially came to a close last night, after the team narrowly missed its chance to be selected for the Central Region of the DII NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars, who were ranked 8th in the most recent Central region rankings, missed out on the bracket for this year's tournament.

Per the release at northernsun.org:

The NCAA has announced the eight teams that will compete at the central region men's basketball tournament and the NSIC will have three teams continue their seasons. Northern State, MSU Moorhead and Minnesota Duluth extend their seasons with bids to the regional.

Second seeded Northern State (24-6) will take on seventh seeded Emporia State (22-8) in the opening round, while fourth seeded MSU Moorhead (25-6) will play fifth-seeded Southern Nazarene University (25-4). Sixth seeded Minnesota Duluth (23-9) will take on third seeded Central Oklahoma (26-5) in the opening round, hosted by Northwest Missouri State.

Here is a visual of the Central Region Bracket:

USF finishes the season with an overall record of 19-11, which included a 13-9 mark in conference play.

Source: Northern Sun