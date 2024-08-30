Sioux Falls Cougar Football Dominates St. Thomas in Opener

There's a big difference between a football team getting off to a good start versus a great start.

The USF Cougars are off to a GREAT start this season.

Playing up a class against FCS opponent St. Thomas on the road last night with inclement weather was certainly a challenge. The Coo met the challenge head on and dominated to the tune of a 34-13 victory.

Get our free mobile app

The Cougars have played just 60 minutes of football, and have already notched a signature moment for the season, and there are a lot more to come.

Sioux Falls stunned the Tommies with 393 yards of total offense compared to just 172 yards of offence by St. Thomas. USF recorded 24 first downs compared to just eight for UST. Overall, the Cougars were locked and loaded on both sides of the ball.

Here's the official postgame post from the program on Twitter:

Quarterback Camden Dean got the start for the Coo, and he scampered for the team's first touchdown of the season in the first quarter to give the team a 8-7 lead. Dylan Rudningen scored twice on the ground as the Cougars dominated all sides of the football.

It was a historic win for the program:

The Coo moves to 1-0 on the campaign and now sets their sights on the start of conference play next week when the travel to Aberdeen to take on Northern State.

It's another night game next week, as kickoff is set for 6:00 on Saturday, September 7th.

Follow along with all things Cougar football at the official team site here.

Sources: USFCougars.com and Dakota News Now Sports on Twitter