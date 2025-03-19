Sioux Falls Standout Morisch Announces Transfer Destination

Creighton Morisch had an amazing campaign with the USF Cougars this past season, and after being granted an additional year of college eligibility had a decision to make.

That decision came down to pursuing a pro career or opting for another year of college ball by finding a DI destination.

Morisch has opted for the latter, as he announced his transfer destination earlier this week.

The reigning NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference selection announced that he will transfer to Austin Peay:

The Clarksville, Tennessee based program competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference and posted a final record of 14-19 this past season.

Morisch was a stat machine in his final season in Sioux Falls, finishing with 14.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He also led the Cougars this season in assists and blocks.

Source: Creighton Morisch on Twitter and USF Cougars

