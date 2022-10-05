Sioux Falls Halloween Tradition Heads Into the ‘Backwoods’!

For 48 years now the Sioux Falls Jaycees have been putting the "spook" into Halloween. So as you can probably imagine, they're pretty good at it. Every year they let their creativity lead them into new, sometimes funny, sometimes even creepier, territory!

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds Backwoods Nightmare is open at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds (100 N. Lyon Boulevard) beginning Friday night, October 7.

Described as The Beverly Hillbillies meets The Walking Dead by one Jaycee. So you'll apparently be screaming in laughter and fear!

You don't even have to wait in line to buy your tickets (unless of course you really want to) You just order your tickets online and they're sent right to your inbox with a QR (quick response) bar code that will be scanned when you get to the Feargrounds and you get 5 bucks off, online only!

As usual, there are two types of tickets- - General Admission for $12 or FastPass tickets for $17 (skip the general admission line and get into the "backwoods" faster).

Concessions will be also available, so your "ghouls" and boys can do some "goblin"!

There are a few additional things you should know :

This event is not recommended for pregnant women or people with high blood pressure, back or neck or heart ailments. Parents and guardians are responsible for the safety for the children in their care. We use strobe lights, fog machines, animatronics, and loud noises to scare you. Please do not touch props, animatronics, or volunteers; and we will try not to touch you. Also, no flashlights, cell phones, lighters, glow necklaces, or weapons are allowed. No refunds will be given after the purchase of a ticket. We reserve the right to refuse service and reserve the right to escort you from the premises."

For more information check out the Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds online and the Jaycees Feargrounds Facebook page.

