Sioux Falls Is One of the Top 100 Geekiest Cities in America

The nerds ruled the world in the 1980s when Revenge of the Nerds was all the rage on the big screen.

But nearly 40 years later, Sioux Falls is still big with the pocket-protector crowd.

In honor of Embrace Your Geekness Day (July 13), Lawn Love has placed South Dakota's largest city in its top ten of America's Geekiest Cities.

In the list of the 200 largest U.S. cities, Sioux Falls was 72nd overall.

The city scored highest in the 'events' category (49th) which considers a city's number of Comic Cons, FanCons, and Renaissance Fairs).

Sioux Falls was 75th in 'collectibles access' which looks at the number of board game and trading card shops, comic book stores, and video game stores).

We didn't fare as well in the 'community' category (103rd), which looks at the number of geek Meetup groups. In fact, Sioux Falls was number-one for the fewest geek Meetup groups in America.

The city's worst ranking came in the 'costumes access' category (180th), which factors in the number of cosplay/costume stores.

Overall, it's not surprising that big places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas would be geek havens.

What is a bit shocking is the presence of a trio of Texas towns (San Antonio, Houston, and Austin ) in the top ten.

TOP TEN GEEKIEST CITIES IN AMERICA

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia San Antonio, Texas Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida Austin, Texas Portland, Oregon

