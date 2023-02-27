Sioux Falls Jefferson Remains Atop Final HS Basketball Poll

Sioux Falls Jefferson Remains Atop Final HS Basketball Poll

The South Dakota High School State Basketball Tournaments are quickly approaching, and, the final SD Media poll is out for Boys Basketball in the Mount Rushmore State.

Sioux Falls Jefferson remains at the top of Class AA, followed by a pair of other Sioux Falls public schools.

Here is the latest poll from SD Media:

Boys 

Class AA

1. Jefferson (19) 18-1 95 1

2. Lincoln 17-3 74 2

3. Washington 14-6 52 3

4. Mitchell 16-4 44 4

5. Yankton 15-5 20 5

 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19) 20-0 95 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 16-4 74 2

3. Sioux Valley 18-2 57 3

4. Winner 19-1 33 4

5. St. Thomas More 18-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 1.

 

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 18-2 94 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-3 75 2

3. Lower Brule 17-3 59 3

4. White River 16-4 37 4

5. Faith 19-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Castlewood 2.

The Boys High School Basketball tournaments will be held March 16-18th in the following locations:

Class AA

Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City

Class A

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls

Class B

Barnett Center (NSU), Aberdeen

