Sioux Falls Jefferson Rises in Latest SD Media HS VB Poll
Following a big week, Sioux Falls Jefferson rose in the latest SD Media High School Volleyball poll with an undefeated record of 8-0 on the season.
The Cavaliers picked up wins within the past week over O'Gorman and Brandon Valley, and moved from #3 to #2 in the Class AA rankings.
Here are the complete rankings for the week:
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (14) 9-0 70 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 8-0 56 3
3. O'Gorman 7-3 38 2
4. S.F. Washington 7-2 30 4
5. Watertown 9-4 16 5
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (10) 17-1 65 3
2. Dell Rapids (3) 18-2 54 1
3. S.F. Christian (1) 14-9 49 2
4. Miller 15-1 23 4
5. Baltic 13-3 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (13-1) 4; Elk Point-Jefferson (17-3) 2; Sioux Valley (14-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Chester Area (14) 17-2 69 1
2. Burke 15-0 55 2
3. Warner 16-4 37 3
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 19-0 35 4
5. Northwestern 18-4 7 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (11-3) 4; Gayville-Volin (16-3) 3
