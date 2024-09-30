Sioux Falls Jefferson Rises in Latest SD Media HS VB Poll

Following a big week, Sioux Falls Jefferson rose in the latest SD Media High School Volleyball poll with an undefeated record of 8-0 on the season.

The Cavaliers picked up wins within the past week over O'Gorman and Brandon Valley, and moved from #3 to #2 in the Class AA rankings.

Here are the complete rankings for the week:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (14) 9-0 70 1

2. S.F. Jefferson 8-0 56 3

3. O'Gorman 7-3 38 2

4. S.F. Washington 7-2 30 4

5. Watertown 9-4 16 5

CLASS A

1. Dakota Valley (10) 17-1 65 3

2. Dell Rapids (3) 18-2 54 1

3. S.F. Christian (1) 14-9 49 2

4. Miller 15-1 23 4

5. Baltic 13-3 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (13-1) 4; Elk Point-Jefferson (17-3) 2; Sioux Valley (14-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (14) 17-2 69 1

2. Burke 15-0 55 2

3. Warner 16-4 37 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 19-0 35 4

5. Northwestern 18-4 7 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (11-3) 4; Gayville-Volin (16-3) 3