Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Connection With Baby’s Death

Dakota News Now is reporting that a Sioux Falls man has been arrested in connection with the death of an eight-week-old child.

Dylan Matthew Castimore was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

22-year-old Castimore reportedly called 911 Saturday (November 27), and emergency responders arrived at an apartment in northern Sioux Falls just before noon and found a baby not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sioux Falls police say that the child died from “extensive injuries.”

“The injuries were very extensive and would shock most people,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terrence Matia said. “Thankfully it’s something we don’t see every day but it shocks a lot of people.”

Dakota News Now reports that an autopsy showed the child had "extensive skull fractures and broken ribs."

Source: Dakota News Now

